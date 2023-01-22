StockNews.com Upgrades Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average of $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

