StockNews.com Upgrades RPC (NYSE:RES) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

RPC Stock Performance

RES opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. RPC has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.69.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

In other RPC news, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $561,697.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,372,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,789,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $561,697.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,372,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,789,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pam R. Rollins sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,389.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock worth $11,197,202 in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after buying an additional 1,180,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RPC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,466,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after buying an additional 127,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in RPC by 21.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,741,000 after buying an additional 708,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RPC by 219.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after buying an additional 2,200,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

