Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMFG. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 506,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 69,815 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 83,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 62,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

SMFG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 15.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

