Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Cut to “Hold” at 86 Research

86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,534,000 after buying an additional 1,668,411 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,409,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,524,000 after buying an additional 316,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after buying an additional 327,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,113,000 after buying an additional 561,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

