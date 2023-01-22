Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $62.93. The company had a trading volume of 497,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,256. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

