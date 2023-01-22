The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €53.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($66.30) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday.

ETR BAS opened at €52.46 ($57.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.14. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a 12 month high of €69.15 ($75.16). The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

