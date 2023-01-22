The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 685 ($8.36) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.79) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 590 ($7.20) to GBX 800 ($9.76) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 753 ($9.19).

SGE opened at GBX 760.40 ($9.28) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 823 ($10.04). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 776.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 734.30. The stock has a market cap of £7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,041.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 22,260 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.57), for a total transaction of £174,518.40 ($212,957.17). In related news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 22,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.57), for a total value of £174,518.40 ($212,957.17). Also, insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.60), for a total transaction of £197,190.72 ($240,623.21). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,624 shares of company stock worth $50,298,852.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

