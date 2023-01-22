Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.80 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00010071 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.80 billion and approximately $37.41 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.26710876 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $40,954,915.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

