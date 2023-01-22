TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 372,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in TransAlta by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 45,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in TransAlta by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,447,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in TransAlta by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 582,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 219,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
