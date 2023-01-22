Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TPH opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

Insider Activity

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after buying an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,570,000 after acquiring an additional 231,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,980,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,927,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

