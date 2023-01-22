Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of TPH opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $25.53.
Insider Activity
In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after buying an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,570,000 after acquiring an additional 231,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,980,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,927,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
