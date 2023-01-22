Truist Financial Lowers Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $56.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

