Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the period.

TWO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.78. 1,242,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,892. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

TWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

