Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $75.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

