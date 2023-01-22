U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Raised by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,231,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,936,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 178,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

