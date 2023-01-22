UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €165.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($139.13) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €143.44 ($155.91) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($82.98). The company has a 50-day moving average of €138.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €129.80.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

