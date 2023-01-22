Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($54.91) target price on the stock.

ULVR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.69) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.59) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($47.59) price target on Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.57) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,130 ($50.40).

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,089.50 ($49.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.55 billion and a PE ratio of 2,097.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,154.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,021.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.85).

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a GBX 37.22 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

