UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,739 shares of company stock worth $5,612,386 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PEP opened at $169.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $234.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

