UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 423,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $75,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,996,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 98,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,412,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 6,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.07.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $224.31 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $422.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

