Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $66.16 million and $3.13 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $6.62 or 0.00029095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uquid Coin launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

