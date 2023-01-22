USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Short Interest Up 28.9% in December

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 845,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of USAC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 192,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 152.80% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $179.61 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -874.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $58,661.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,187.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $443,731.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $58,661.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,187.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,031.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,640,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 106,997 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 440,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 77,156 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 65,598 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.