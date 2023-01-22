Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,884. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.74.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

