Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lowered by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.1% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $247,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $3.74 on Friday, reaching $198.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,188. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.52 and its 200 day moving average is $196.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

