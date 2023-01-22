Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0072

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Verasity has a market cap of $74.03 million and $32.89 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded 147% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000997 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

