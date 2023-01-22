Verge Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $48.03 million and approximately $702,440.04 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,568.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00387420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.86 or 0.00779238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00099356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.00569005 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00195445 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,252,288 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.