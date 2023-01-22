Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $309.84 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $221.69 and a 12-month high of $324.75. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,366 shares of company stock worth $725,350. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

