Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWSYF opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

