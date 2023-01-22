voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Performance

VJET opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.41. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

