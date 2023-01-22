VRES (VRS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $172.20 Million

VRES (VRS) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 68.2% lower against the dollar. VRES has a total market cap of $172.20 million and $5,375.63 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00049957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017726 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00226356 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002858 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.07937542 USD and is down -20.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,359.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.