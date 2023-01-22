vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

VTVT opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -1.11. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About vTv Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.