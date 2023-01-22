vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %
VTVT opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -1.11. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.
