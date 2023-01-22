Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.37 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00017614 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $109.25 million and $18.37 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00050531 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00226558 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

