Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Walmart by 85.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13,928.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,018,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,095 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $379.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

