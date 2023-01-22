Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $47.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,125.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 182,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,044,848 shares of company stock valued at $39,211,853 in the last 90 days. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,058,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,557,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,106,000 after acquiring an additional 419,882 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 15.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 380,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,273,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,368,000 after acquiring an additional 71,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

