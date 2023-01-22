Wells Fargo & Company Cuts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $71.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DASH. Oppenheimer raised shares of DoorDash from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered DoorDash from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.33.

NYSE:DASH opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.35. DoorDash has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $130.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,605 shares of company stock worth $7,622,620. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in DoorDash by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,884,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

