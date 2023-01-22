Wells Fargo & Company Increases RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $234.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $234.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.50.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $191.30 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,664,000 after acquiring an additional 352,164 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,437,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 130.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,054,000 after buying an additional 941,897 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

