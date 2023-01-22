Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $303.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.5 %

WTW stock opened at $253.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.78 and a 200 day moving average of $221.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,782,000 after buying an additional 528,712 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $1,260,466,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,369,000 after buying an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

