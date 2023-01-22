Wise (OTC:WPLCF) PT Lowered to GBX 480

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 480 ($5.86) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WPLCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wise in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Wise in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wise to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 815 ($9.95) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $538.33.

Get Wise alerts:

Wise Stock Performance

Shares of WPLCF stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.27. Wise has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $9.22.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.