WOW-token (WOW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.83

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $303.30 million and approximately $6.83 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.03032801 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $30.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

