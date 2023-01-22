Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45,870.85

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $13.04 billion and approximately $45,870.85 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Cardano alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.72 or 0.00418987 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,718.82 or 0.29409768 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.24 or 0.00640125 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,572,241,905 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.36805226 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $63,142.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.