Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Price Tops $0.0280 on Exchanges

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $63.91 million and approximately $9,096.17 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02812393 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $11,865.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

