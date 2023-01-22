Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 466 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

