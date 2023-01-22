XDC Network (XDC) Trading 4% Higher This Week

XDC Network (XDC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, XDC Network has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $396.69 million and $3.00 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XDC Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00418176 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.29 or 0.29352903 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00645665 BTC.

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,810,061,833 coins. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XDC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XDC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.