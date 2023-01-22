yearn.finance Market Capitalization Reaches $267.91 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $7,312.42 or 0.32008053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $267.91 million and $25.70 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00419589 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,731.54 or 0.29452066 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00644078 BTC.
yearn.finance Token Profile
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.