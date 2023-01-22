YETI (NYSE:YETI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YETI. UBS Group cut their target price on YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on YETI to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on YETI to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of YETI opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. YETI has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $70.57.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 7.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 17.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

