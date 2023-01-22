Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp

WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 543,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $205.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

