1,175 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

DG stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.51. 292,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.27.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

