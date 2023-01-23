1peco (1PECO) Price Hits $0.27

1peco (1PECO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. 1peco has a total market cap of $40.00 million and $1,442.33 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1peco has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 1peco

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

