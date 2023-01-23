1ST Source Bank Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,626,000 after buying an additional 160,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after buying an additional 294,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,431,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,988,000 after acquiring an additional 479,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,664,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,337,000 after acquiring an additional 50,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

RTX stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average of $92.99. The company has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

