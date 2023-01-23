1ST Source Bank Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.93.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.00. 525,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

