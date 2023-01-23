277,425 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,612,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.4% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $66.61 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.