3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $120.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $176.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

